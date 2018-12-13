Google gets warning from Vladimir Putin, could be blocked in Russia

It seems Google is facing some issues in Russia. It has been reported that a Russian communications official is threatening Google to block in the country unless it complies with a law banning certain websites.

The Russian government keeps on pressuring internet companies to block harmful content from the web. Back in September Russia received a law demanding web search tools to coordinate to the state registry of restricted sites and exclude the prohibited content from the search results.

The registry contains websites which promotes hate speech and self-harm. It also includes a large number of websites which is blacklisted for explicitly political reasons. The Ukrainian news website is also a part of the list.

On Wednesday, deputy Communications Oversight Agency chief Vitaly Subbotin of Russian said, that authorities may push the amendments and if search engines like Google fail to comply with the Russian law, then the authorities will block the search engine from the country.

There are some reports which claimed that Google is preparing to launch a search engine in China from US lawmakers, and in fears, the country might also censor some of the searches.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has previously said that there are “no plans to launch a search in China.” He said, “Right now, we have no plans to launch [a search product] in China,” adding that “getting access to information is an important human right,” The Sun quoted Sundar Pichai as saying.