Google releases the list of July Edition of Android Excellence apps and games

Google has recently released the list of applications which are selected for the Android Excellence Apps and Games program for the third quarter of 2018. The list of apps and games have been shortlisted amongst a slew of apps and games which offer some superior user experience along with high ranking in terms of performance also has a USP to offer the users.

Every three months the collection of the Android Excellence app and games is refreshed and it highlights the apps and games which have set high benchmarks for metrics like user experience, overall quality along with the technical performance.

For the July Edition, Google has listed 14 apps for the Android Excellence program and it comprises of language learning, charity apps, photo editing apps and meditation apps. The list also has a Beelinguapp app which allows a user to learn a new language with the help of audiobooks and allowing the users to listen to a story in a foreign language along with reading it at the same time. The other notable app which is on the list is the Wynk Music app which many of us would recognize and might have running in our smartphones. The Indian telecom giant Airtel owns the Wynk Music app and it hosts a wider range of songs from Indian as well as international artists. Following is the list of apps shortlisted for the Android Excellence Program:

• Beelinguapp

• BTFIT

• Fortune City

• Letras.mus.br

• LingoDeer

• Memrise

• PicsArt

• Pocket Casts

• ShareTheMeal

• The Mindfulness App

• Tokopedia

• Trello

• VivaReal

• Wynk Music

The games which are selected for the Android Excellence games award for the July Edition includes some notable games like the World of Warships Blitz: MMO Naval War Game and Shadow Guns Legends and others, the list is as follows:

• Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

• Cash, Inc.

• Flutter: Starlight

• Shadow Fight 3

• Shadowgun Legends

• War Heroes

• World of Warships Blitz