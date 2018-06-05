Google rolls out June security patch for Pixel and Nexus devices

Google has recently begun rolling out a new security patch for the Pixel and Nexus series of smartphones. The new June security patch brings fixes for a number of vulnerabilities that can affect the performance of the devices. The update also brings improved connectivity along with an Always-on-Display feature.

According to Google's Android Security Bulletin, the June security patch is available for the complete Pixel line-up including the Pixel, Pixel XL, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL. The security patch is also available for select Nexus devices including the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. However, some of the changes are exclusive for the Pixel smartphones simply because of the hardware differences.

The major fix that comes with the June security update is the security improvements along with the fix for a critical security vulnerability in the media framework which allowed a malicious party to execute an arbitrary code remotely using a specially created file.

When it comes to the functional changes that come along with the June Android security patch it includes an overall improvement in the Bluetooth performance for all the compatible devices along with an upgraded connectivity system. The latest update also brings an enhanced Always-On Display for the Pixel 2XL. Apart from these changes the latest security update also brings some other improvements. Let's have a look at the changes that the latest security update brings:

1. The new security patch brings improved proximity sensor (for the Pixel 2 XL) and improved consistency of Always-On display

2. The June security patch also improves Wi-Fi connectivity along with Wi-Fi access points (this will be available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL).

3. It also improves the Wi-Fi connectivity with certain Wi-Fi access points (available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL)

4. The security patch improves the antenna switching in the areas with weak connectivity ( for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL)

5. The IMEI software version number (SVN) is now displayed correctly as a number (for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL)

Top 10 Tips & Tricks for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google has also rolled out the factory images and OTA (Over-the-air)zip files of the June security update for all the supported devices. However, the OTA rollout for the new security patch has not started yet. It Google has also been majorly focusing on the security aspects of Android recently and has announced a few changes in Project Treble that makes it easy for the OEMs to roll out an Android security patch for their devices on a regular basis.