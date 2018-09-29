Google starts rolling out Wear OS 2.1 with improved gestures

Google had rebranded its Android Wear platform to Wear OS earlier in March this year. The tech giant has then promised that it will soon introduce new features and improvements to the Wear OS platform over the period of the next few months. The company had then announced the refreshed WearOS with simplified gestures and an improved Google Assistant support along with easy activity tracking features. Now, keeping its promise, Google is finally rolling out the much-needed update for the WearOS platform.

As per some new report from the Android Police, Google has begun rolling out the new update for the WearOS which the company is calling as WearOS 2.1. The new update brings a major design update for the platform. Apart from the design overhaul, the new update also brings a whole bunch of tweaks and improvements. Google took it to Twitter to showcase some of the major highlights of the new Wear OS 2.0 in a video. The video shows all the major highlights that will be available for the Wear OS platform.

Following the latest update, the WearOS 2.1 will no longer consume the entire space on the display and the screen will be less clustered. With the help of simplified gestures, users can simply swipe left on the main screen and they will be redirected to the Google Assistant. On the other hand, swiping right on the home screen will display the information related to health and fitness.

The new update also brings an all new improved quick settings panel which now includes shortcuts for Google Play and Find My Phone features. This will allow the users to easily access these features with the help of quick settings.

As for the availability, Google has said that the smartwatches which have received the Android Wear 2.0 should receive the Wear OS 2.1. Therefore, most of the Android smartwatches excluding some first generation of Android smartwatches will receive the WearOS 2.1 update.

The tech giant has further mentioned that the update will make its way to all the supported devices by next month, so if in case you have not received the update already; you will probably receive it soon.