This app will allow voters to rate local politicians and report their problems

A new app has been announced for the Indian users which will allow them to connect with politicians and report their problems. The new app is dubbed as "Neta- Leader's Report card". The app has been already downloaded over 1 lakh times on Google Play Store. The app was launched in India formally by former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

With the help of this app, the voters will be able to give ratings to their MLAs and MPs. The app aims to bring transparency and accountability among the Indian political leaders.

The app is developed by Flipped Pvt Ltd and as mentioned above, the app's mission is to strengthen participatory governance and ensure the accountability of the leaders apart from increasing transparency among the leaders. Commenting at the launch, Mukherjee said that with the app the Indian democracy's feedback mechanism would strengthen.

He was quoted as saying, "The app will provide people's feedback to politicians, framers of public policy, implementers and even corporate sector. In a democracy, feedback has an important role since it gives an opportunity for empirical evidence for gauging public mood and take course correction. Launching of this app is a welcome step in strengthening our democracy's feedback mechanism".

It is being reported that the app has been developed by Pratham Mittal, whose family runs the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar, India. The other leaders present at the ceremony held at Mukherjee's official residence were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla, former Union Ministers Shivraj Patil, Murli Manohar Joshi and Ashwani Kumar, and former Chief Election Commissioners S.Y. Quraishi and Nasim Zaidi.

Mittal also mentioned that the app utilizes multiple mediums IVR calls, algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, IVR calls, SMS, and Aadhaar numbers to ensure genuine voters. After a user downloads the app, he/she will need to type in the pin number if the area which concerns the user. Upon entering the pin number of the area the user will be presented with a list of politicians from different parties who have contested for the Lok Sabha elections.

The user can vote for a specific politician or can skip this step and use the other feature of the app. Currently, the app features polls on various "local" and "national" issues which allow the users to participate in discussions. The users will also be allowed to tell if they are satisfied with the performance of a specific Chief Minister or not. Also, the users will also be able to see which politician leads when it comes to votes.

So, if you have any concerns which needs to be addressed and need the help of local politicians or even rate them you can visit the Play Store and download the "Neta- Leader's Report card" app.

