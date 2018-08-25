ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

This app will allow voters to rate local politicians and report their problems

The app is developed by Flipped Pvt Ltd.

By:

Related Articles

    A new app has been announced for the Indian users which will allow them to connect with politicians and report their problems. The new app is dubbed as "Neta- Leader's Report card". The app has been already downloaded over 1 lakh times on Google Play Store. The app was launched in India formally by former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

    This app will allow voters to rate local politicians and report their

    With the help of this app, the voters will be able to give ratings to their MLAs and MPs. The app aims to bring transparency and accountability among the Indian political leaders.

    The app is developed by Flipped Pvt Ltd and as mentioned above, the app's mission is to strengthen participatory governance and ensure the accountability of the leaders apart from increasing transparency among the leaders. Commenting at the launch, Mukherjee said that with the app the Indian democracy's feedback mechanism would strengthen.

    He was quoted as saying, "The app will provide people's feedback to politicians, framers of public policy, implementers and even corporate sector. In a democracy, feedback has an important role since it gives an opportunity for empirical evidence for gauging public mood and take course correction. Launching of this app is a welcome step in strengthening our democracy's feedback mechanism".

    It is being reported that the app has been developed by Pratham Mittal, whose family runs the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar, India. The other leaders present at the ceremony held at Mukherjee's official residence were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla, former Union Ministers Shivraj Patil, Murli Manohar Joshi and Ashwani Kumar, and former Chief Election Commissioners S.Y. Quraishi and Nasim Zaidi.

    Mittal also mentioned that the app utilizes multiple mediums IVR calls, algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, IVR calls, SMS, and Aadhaar numbers to ensure genuine voters. After a user downloads the app, he/she will need to type in the pin number if the area which concerns the user. Upon entering the pin number of the area the user will be presented with a list of politicians from different parties who have contested for the Lok Sabha elections.

    The user can vote for a specific politician or can skip this step and use the other feature of the app. Currently, the app features polls on various "local" and "national" issues which allow the users to participate in discussions. The users will also be allowed to tell if they are satisfied with the performance of a specific Chief Minister or not. Also, the users will also be able to see which politician leads when it comes to votes.

    So, if you have any concerns which needs to be addressed and need the help of local politicians or even rate them you can visit the Play Store and download the "Neta- Leader's Report card" app.

    Image Source

    Read More About: app news play store android
    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue