Intel officially announces Z390 chipset featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and USB 3.1

It was back in April 2018 that Intel had announced a new series of 8th Gen processors. The processors were released for the core i9 enthusiasts and it introduced class processor laptops apart from announcing the Core i5, i7+ and i9+ processors with Optane memory. Following this launch, the chipset manufacturer Intel has now listed out the details of the Z390 chipset on its official website.

Intel has also published a Z390 Chipset Product Brief on its official website. The product brief further states that the new chipset is designed by keeping the needs of the gaming enthusiast masses. The new Chipset is said to provide a high-quality gaming performance, which is made possible with the Optane memory onboard along with few other gaming optimizations made by Intel.

It is being reported that the new chipset will bring a number of improvements as compared to its predecessor. The key areas that the improvement is made is in the connectivity aspects and I/O support. The Z390 chipset features Wi-Fi 802.11ac (for Gigabit WiFi speeds) and also Bluetooth 5.0 for a better connectivity. Also, the Z390 comes along with improved USB 3.1 Gen 2 support. This is claimed to boost the data transfer speed.

Further, when it comes to the specifications of the Z390 that are mentioned in the official product brief, the new chipset comes along with a support for the 8th Gen processors in the Intel Core, Pentium, and Celeron processors. The enables overclocking for the Core series of the processors in order to unlock their gaming process. In addition to this, it will also support the Intel's Optane memory technology along with the RAID system compatibility when used with PCIe SSDs.

As per the chipset block diagram in the Z390's product brief, it is suggested that the new chipset will also be compatible with the Intel UHD graphics. However, there is no detail available regarding the support for the recently announced 8th-Gen CPUs which comes with integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics. It is also being reported that the official product details further reveals that the Z390 is designed focusing on the gaming enthusiast masses. This implies that the new chipset will be available with an overclockable 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors. The information related to its pricing and availability is still not available.