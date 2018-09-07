ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

ISRO showcases the space suits for its first manned mission

ISRO's first manned mission is slated for 2022.

By:

Related Articles

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has showcased a new space suit. The new suit was revealed at the launch of the sixth edition of Bengaluru Space Expo. The development of the suit took two years and was in works at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center in Thiruvanathapuram.

    ISRO showcases the space suits for its first manned mission

    The orange-colored suit is capable of holding one oxygen cylinder, allowing the astronauts to breathe in space for up to 60 minutes. The space research firm has already built two space suits and will produce another one as three astronauts will be the part of the manned mission. This will be the first time ISRO will be sending astronauts into space. The mission is slated for the year 2022.

    ISRO also demonstrated the crew model and the crew escape model. A prototype crew model has already been tested by the company. The three astronauts will be in space for a week in a 400km orbit from the Earth's surface. The capsule will feature a thermal shield which will catch flame while traveling back towards Earth's atmosphere.

    The shield will make sure that the temperature inside the capsule remains up to 25 degrees. The capsule is said to rotate around the Earth every 90 minutes and astronauts will be able to witness the sunrise and sunset from the capsule. The astronauts will also be able to see India twice every day. The purpose of the mission is to conduct experiments on microgravity.

    The spacecraft will carry the astronauts into space taking 16 minutes from take-off to reach 400-km from Earth. While returning, the capsule will take half an hour to enter the atmosphere. The spacecraft is said to land in the Arabian Sea, near the Gujrat coast where Indian Navy will lift the shuttle as it takes a dip in the water.

    Read More About: isro science space news
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue