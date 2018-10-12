LG launches 0.44mm bezel video wall

LG India has announced the launch of its 0.44mm bezel video wall for b2b customers in India.

With 16:9 aspect ratio and 0.44mm even bezel, it enables the overall video wall image to resemble a single screen, according to the statement issued by the company.

In addition, LED backlight technology guarantees high uniformity in brightness ensuring a clear picture.

LG also claims that on other screens, certain spots may appear darker than others, but the new SVH7E generates high visibility and a consistent brightness across the whole screen.

Hemendu Sinha, Business Head, B2B, LG Electronics India said: "As the pioneer of OLED display technology in both the consumer and commercial markets, LG strives to deliver the ultimate and truly immersive viewing experiences. The Wall gives owners the opportunity to reinvent spaces. Its ability to scale to virtually any size, and display content with such remarkable clarity, will surely give our consumers an amazing new tool to create immersive and engaging spaces."

Meanwhile, LG launches its signature refrigerator in which the company has taken its Door-in-Door design one step further by adding a Knock-on Door-in-Door feature that makes the opaque Door-in-Door compartment transparent with a simple knock.

The transparent surface allows customers to peer inside the refrigerator without having to open the door, offering significant energy savings by limiting cold air loss. Even more innovative is the new Auto Door Open feature which automatically opens the door when an individual approaches the refrigerator, allowing for quick and easy access even if your arms are full of groceries.

Apart from that LG launches OLED TV W "Picture On Wall".

The OLED panel, measuring only 2.57mm thin in 65" inch model, can be mounted directly on the wall with only magnetic brackets, eliminating any gap between the TV and the wall. This design of the W7 series invites the illusion of gazing out a window, not of watching TV

The OLED TV also provide an ultimate home cinema experience to the users as the colors pop and images come alive against the infinite, inky darkness of the perfect, elegant black along with the Dolby Vision technology that transforms the television viewing experience with astonishing brightness and optimizing the picture scene-by-scene, thereby giving an unmatched viewing experience along with support of all HDR Format (Dolby Vision , HDR 10 , HLG , SDR to HDR conversion) to the consumer.