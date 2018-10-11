LG files patent for a curved smartphone with seven cameras

LG seems to be planning to bring back its curved handsets back into the mainstream. At least that's what the latest patent suggests. The new application filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office points at a smartphone equipped with no less than seven cameras.

The design suggests a mobile device that comprises evenly-distributed bezels around the display with small cut-outs instead of a notch, and three front-facing cameras. On the rear panel, the device appears to feature an array of four cameras arranged in a square pattern inside a circular surround.

The rear panel will also house the fingerprint sensor which is placed just below the four camera setup. On the sides, the smartphone has heavily chamfered edges while the entire size of the device tapers from thick in the center to thin on the top and bottom portions.

The overall design of the phone doesn't seem to differ much from LG's G4 which was launched back in 2015. The device was one of the best devices launched that year setting itself apart from others by its unique design. That being said, the new patent was filed in October this year and the curve at the rear of the design doesn't seem to be as noticeable as the previous devices.

Instead, the company seems to be focusing more on the camera capabilities of the phone. LG wouldn't be-be the first to introduce a phone with more than the standard number of cameras since Huawei is expected to do something exceptional with its Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Those phones have already made several appearances with a total of five camera sensors and are arranged in a similar way for the bigger Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

This goes without saying that not all the patents make it to the production stage. Major firms usually file for several patents but not all of them come to reality. It will be interesting to see how LG takes this forward. Bringing back a similar design of the G4 could turn out to be a winning formula. But we will have to wait for the company to make an official announcement.