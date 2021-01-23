Just In
How To Play MyGov Patriotic Quiz On Republic Day 2021
Republic Day is nearing and it is time to test your general knowledge and understanding of the country. Well, there are a lot of things that you need to know about our country and its significance since the time our constitution was formed. This is what the government of India is trying to instill among citizens by hosting the MyGov Patriotic Quiz on account of Republic Day 2021.
Patriotic Quiz Contest
The Patriotic Quiz contest on Republic Day is already live from January 20 and will be hosted until January 26. The quiz is a part of the Republic Day celebrations and the winners will get a certification of participation. This quiz is different from that of the Republic Day sale quiz that is hosted by Amazon India.
The Patriotic Quiz is live on the MyGov website and has a set of 20 questions. The participants will get 300 seconds (5 minutes) to answer all the questions. As there is a time limit, you need to be quick in answering. So, if you do not know any answer, then you can skip the question and answer it later.
Each question has a score and you can score a maximum of 20 points. If two or more participants have the same score, then the winner will be chosen based on who took the least time to answer the questions.
How To Play Patriotic Quiz Contest
To play the Patriotic quiz, you need to visit the MyGov website. The website notes that the participation is voluntary and is meant to test your knowledge. Before taking part in the quiz, you need to provide your name, email address, postal address and contact number. You can participate in the quiz only by sharing these details.
- Go to MyGov.in website
- Scroll down to choose the quiz section and click on Patriotic Quiz on Republic Day 2021
- Alternatively, click here to go directly to the quiz page
- Go through the instructions and start the quiz
All participants will get a participation certificate and there will be no negative marking system. Note that all the questions will be available in English and you cannot take part in the quiz again with the same id.
