Netgear introduces Orbi RBK20 Wi-Fi Router at Rs. 24,999

US-based networking leader Netgear has introduced Orbi RBK20 Wi-Fi Router and Satellite that delivers unparalleled Wi-Fi coverage.

It covers homes up to 4,000 square feet with strong WiFi signals and helps maximize the Internet speeds available in your home.

"With the introduction of new 'Orbi RBK20' tri-band Wi-Fi systems, we aim to provide a broader range of Wi-Fi solutions with maximum Internet speed," said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager-India, and SAARC, Netgear.

The new device comes with a three-year warranty and is available on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart at a striking price point of Rs. 24,999.

Orbi RBK20 works on a 5GHz wireless connection between the router and satellite, which provides both reliable WiFi coverage and maximum internet speed throughout your home with a single network name.

The new Orbi Systems all deliver industry-leading 802.11ac AC2200 WiFi speeds up to 2.2GB/s. And, this is enhanced by FastLane3 technology which creates improved 4K HD streaming & gaming, Netgear said.

Furthermore, the Orbi RBK20 addresses a broad range of home environments, from apartments to sprawling estates.

The 2.2GPbps Wi-Fi is enhanced by FastLane3, and the coverage increased by four high-gain internal antennas. It has dedicated Tri-Band Wi-Fi and works on a single network name.

Here are some key features of the new router

· 2.2Gbps with up to 555 square meters of coverage.

· FastLane3 Technology - The dedicated WiFi backhaul creates better 4K HD streaming & gaming, even as you connect more devices.

· Single Wi-Fi network.

· Smart parental controls.

· Guest Wi-Fi network that allows access to sharing the main network password.

· 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

· Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.