ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Netgear introduces Orbi RBK20 Wi-Fi Router at Rs. 24,999

The Orbi RBK20 addresses a broad range of home environments, from apartments to sprawling estates.

By:

Related Articles

    US-based networking leader Netgear has introduced Orbi RBK20 Wi-Fi Router and Satellite that delivers unparalleled Wi-Fi coverage.

    Netgear introduces Orbi RBK20 Wi-Fi Router at Rs. 24,999

    It covers homes up to 4,000 square feet with strong WiFi signals and helps maximize the Internet speeds available in your home.

    "With the introduction of new 'Orbi RBK20' tri-band Wi-Fi systems, we aim to provide a broader range of Wi-Fi solutions with maximum Internet speed," said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager-India, and SAARC, Netgear.

    The new device comes with a three-year warranty and is available on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart at a striking price point of Rs. 24,999.

    Orbi RBK20 works on a 5GHz wireless connection between the router and satellite, which provides both reliable WiFi coverage and maximum internet speed throughout your home with a single network name.

    The new Orbi Systems all deliver industry-leading 802.11ac AC2200 WiFi speeds up to 2.2GB/s. And, this is enhanced by FastLane3 technology which creates improved 4K HD streaming & gaming, Netgear said.

    Furthermore, the Orbi RBK20 addresses a broad range of home environments, from apartments to sprawling estates.

    The 2.2GPbps Wi-Fi is enhanced by FastLane3, and the coverage increased by four high-gain internal antennas. It has dedicated Tri-Band Wi-Fi and works on a single network name.

    Here are some key features of the new router

    · 2.2Gbps with up to 555 square meters of coverage.

    · FastLane3 Technology - The dedicated WiFi backhaul creates better 4K HD streaming & gaming, even as you connect more devices.

    · Single Wi-Fi network.

    · Smart parental controls.

    · Guest Wi-Fi network that allows access to sharing the main network password.

    · 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

    · Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

    Read More About: wi-fi news netgear
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue