ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

New technology lets humans control animal brains wirelessly

This is proof we already live in a dystopian world.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Neuroscientists from Zhejiang University, China, have developed a technology that allows humans to control rats using the brain-brain interface. Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) have been around for a while, allowing humans to send an instruction to a computer using only their minds.

     

    This works by taking an electroencephalogram (EEG) cap which picks a neural activity from inside and training a computer to recognize the signals from the brain. These patterns are then converted into an action of some kind.

    BCIs work best when the user is thinking about binary choices like navigating. It also works well when the user thinks of making a move. This could be of great help for people with disabilities or paralysis.

    Once BCIs were established, it was possible to set up an interface with a brain to control and use a technique called transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to convey signals to a receiving brain.

    What's new with the latest study is the use of similar technology to connect a human brain with an animal's brain. Dubbed "rat cyborg," the researchers had to use an EEG cap on a human to detect instructions for movements and send the signals directly to the brain of the rat.

    After the researchers trained the rats, the stimulation signals to motor movements, the simulation signals could be sent with any wires using Bluetooth and the rats would follow the directions.

    Read More About: science news
    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue