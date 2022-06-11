OnePlus 10R Gets OxygenOS 12.1 Update- May Security Patch, Camera Enhancements & More News oi-Rohit Arora

OnePlus 10R users in India can now update their handset to the latest OxygenOS update. The new update- OxygenOS 12.1 adds the May security patch, improves network stability, system stability, camera experience and brings some more optimizations. The software update has the build number- CPH2411_11_A.04 and is 245MB in size. Let's get into details of the new OxygenOS 12.1 update.

Starting with the changelog, the OxygenOS 12.1 update broadly brings system stability and camera upgrades. Check out all the changes and enhancements that coming your way.

System Optimizations

• Improves network stability.

• Optimizes the fingerprint recognition algorithm.

• Addresses the abnormal charging issues that some users were facing.

• Optimizes the Wi-Fi stability issue.

• Fixes the issue in some cases that the recording sound might be abnormal when the screen was off.

• Optimizes bugs and system stability.

Camera Optimizations

• Optimizes the overall shooting effect of the camera system.

• Optimizes the sensor's exposure performance to better handle challenging light scenarios.

• Addresses occasional face blur issues.

You will receive a notification about the new update. In case, your device doesn't get the notification, you can manually check for the software update from Settings > About device > Check version. We have been using the OnePlus 10R for a while and the device seems to be performing slightly well with the new update. To be precise, the update fixed the Wi-Fi connectivity issue on our handset.

OnePlus 10R key Specifications, features & Price

The OnePlus 10R features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It ditches the signature OnePlus design language and also loses the iconic physical alert slider. Similar to the Realme GT Neo 3, the OnePlus 10R also brings the 150W fast-charging, but also comes in an 80W fast-charging version.

The smartphone is powered by the 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core chipset and comes in two variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM at Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 42,999 respectively. The OnePlus 10R Endurance edition (150W) with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 43,999.

For cameras, the OnePlus 10R boasts a triple-lens camera featuring a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX766 sensor) with an ƒ/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone is available in two color options- Sierra Black and Forest Green.

Best Mobiles in India