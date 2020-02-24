Oyo Launches Bug Bounty Program To Enhance Security News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oyo is working on enhancing the security measures on its platform. The hospitality company is teaming up with several tech companies, security researchers, and ethical hackers to help find bugs and loopholes on the Oyo platform. The new Oyo bug bounty program aims to ensure there's a credible flow of positive feedback from various security groups.

The number of hacks, data thefts, and other security issues has been steadily rising. Various instances of personal data leaks and misuses of it have led to a massive loss of resources. Oyo, like many other companies, has taken the initiative to secure its platform from such instances with the bug bounty program.

"Our team of 1,100+ world-class security, network and software engineers and external partners across multiple geographies is at work 24x7, ensuring the protection of this data, so that our customers and stakeholders can rest easy," Oyo said in a statement.

Oyo Bug Bounty Program

The new bug bounty program comes in line with the established practice of investigating the vulnerabilities with the platform's architecture. The practice is generally followed by large tech companies including Amazon, Facebook, Google, and so on. For this, the Indian hospitality chain has developed an improved responsible disclosure policy where researchers are encouraged to report honest and potential risks.

Plus, Oyo has teamed up with AppSecure/Hackerhive, a specialized cybersecurity startup. The startup connects companies with ethical hackers to discover, report, and also fix any security vulnerabilities. Also, Oyo has partnered with a couple of other technology companies to address security issues.

"In today's digital world, a cyber-attack is a real concern. Hence, in line with our efforts to continually improve, we are investing in ethical hacking programs as well," said Anil Goel, Group Chief Technology and Product Officer at Oyo. The company hopes to address the issue of increasing online frauds and save guests from cybercrimes.

Best Mobiles in India