Qualcomm to support Android Oreo (Go edition)

With the announcement of Android Oreo Go, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced support for Android Oreo (Go edition), an optimized experience for smartphones supporting 1 GB or less of memory.

Qualcomm Technologies is working with Google to enable the next wave of value-priced smartphones with a focus on speed and reliability.

The company said that mid and low-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms will be ready to be used by device manufacturers shortly after the latest version of Android (in this case Android 8.1 Oreo ) is released to the Android Open Source Project.

"We are excited to implement Android Oreo (Go edition) within the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform family as it will enable consumers around the world to experience a more robust operating system for lower cost smartphones," said Nancy Fares, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Android Oreo (Go edition) delivers an optimized Android user experience key for emerging regions where a lower bill of materials costs are especially attractive, as well as in established regions for pre-paid and lifeline uses."

Android Oreo (Go edition) is expected to be available running on devices based on Snapdragon mobile platforms in early 2018.