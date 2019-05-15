Remembering Neil Armstrong: First Man to Walk on Moon [Pictures] News oi-Harish Kumar





Neil Armstrong The First Person To Walk On The Moon. Neil Armstrong The First Person To Walk On The Moon. A Image of Armstrong taken November 20, 1956. A Image of Armstrong taken November 20, 1956. The Apollo 11 crew portrait. Left to right are Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin. The Apollo 11 crew portrait. Left to right are Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin. Aldrin took this picture of Armstrong in the cabin after the completion of the EVA. Aldrin took this picture of Armstrong in the cabin after the completion of the EVA. Armstrong, 29, and X-15 #1 after a research flight in 1960. Armstrong, 29, and X-15 #1 after a research flight in 1960. Armstrong goes through suiting up operations Armstrong goes through suiting up operations Armstrong in an early Gemini spacesuit Armstrong in an early Gemini spacesuit Armstrong On The Moon Armstrong On The Moon Neil Armstrong (second from right, middle row) visits with USAF members in Southwest Asia, 2010. Neil Armstrong (second from right, middle row) visits with USAF members in Southwest Asia, 2010. Recovery of Gemini 8 from the western Pacific Ocean; Armstrong sitting to the right. Recovery of Gemini 8 from the western Pacific Ocean; Armstrong sitting to the right. The Apollo 11 crew and President Richard Nixon during the post-mission quarantine period. The Apollo 11 crew and President Richard Nixon during the post-mission quarantine period. Neil Armstrong Sign Neil Armstrong Sign Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering at Purdue University Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering at Purdue University Quincy Jones presents platinum copies of "Fly Me to the Moon" to Neil Armstrong (right) and former Senator John Glenn, September 24, 2008. Quincy Jones presents platinum copies of "Fly Me to the Moon" to Neil Armstrong (right) and former Senator John Glenn, September 24, 2008. Michael Collins, President George W. Bush, Neil Armstrong, and Buzz Aldrin during celebrations of the 35th anniversary of the Apollo 11 flight, July 21, 2004. Michael Collins, President George W. Bush, Neil Armstrong, and Buzz Aldrin during celebrations of the 35th anniversary of the Apollo 11 flight, July 21, 2004.

Neil Alden Armstrong History:

Neil Alden Armstrong was an American astronaut and the first person to walk on the Moon. He was also an aerospace engineer, U.S.Navy pilot, test pilot and university professor. Before becoming an astronaut, Armstrong was a US Navy officer and served in the Korean War.

He joined the astronaut program in 1962 and was the command pilot for his first mission, Gemini VIII, in 1966. He was the spacecraft commander for Apollo 11 (the first manned lunar mission) and the first man to walk on the moon.

Born:

Neil Armstrong was born in Wapakoneta, Ohio, on August 5, 1930.

Education:

University of Southern California (1970), Purdue University (1947–1955), Blume High School (1947).

Armstrong's personal Life:

He married Janet Shearon on January 28, 1956. The couple soon added to their family son Eric in 1957, followed by daughter Karen in 1959. Sadly, Karen died of complications related to an inoperable brain tumor in January 1962. The following year, the Armstrongs welcomed their third child, son Mark.

Death:

Armstrong died in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 25, 2012, at the age of 82 due to complications from blocked coronary arteries.

Source :en.wikipedia and jsc.nasa

