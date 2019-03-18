Samsung launches Triple Inverter Technology powered ACs in India News oi-Priyanka Dua The new series will also have TRIPLE Warranty benefits such as 10 years warranty on compressor, 5 years warranty on Durafin condenser and newly introduced 2 years warranty on PCB Controller.

Samsung India has announced the launch of its 2019 line-up of Air Conditioners. The new ACs with Triple Inverter Technology comes with 'Convertible Mode' that lets a consumer change the cooling capacity basis the number of people present in the room.

"Energy efficiency is one of the primary parameters for consumers while making purchasing decisions for air conditioners. Our latest offering with cutting-edge triple-inverter technology and best Warranty proposition makes us one of the most energy efficient and durable brands in the industry," said Ankur Kapoor, Deputy General Manager, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

"Besides cooling comfort with optimum energy efficiency, the consumers will also enjoy offers like unlimited gas recharge free of cost for five years; 2-year warranty on PCB and reduced cost of installation among others," he added.

The new launched ACs is powered by Advanced Digital Inverter 8-Pole Motor. The new series will also have TRIPLE Warranty benefits such as 10 years warranty on compressor, 5 years warranty on Durafin condenser and newly introduced 2 years warranty on PCB Controller on both Indoor and Outdoor units.

In fact, consumers can avail up to 10 percent cash back on all Triple Inverter models with Axis Bank, Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, till 31st March 2019. Samsung is also offering free installation on Windfree and 5 Inverter ACs and charging only Rs. 499/- for installation of 3 Inverter.

Samsung has also introduced attractive finance offers like zero down payment and long tenure EMIs, which gives the users an opportunity to upgrade to energy efficient air conditioners with multiple value propositions.

With the Convertible Mode consumers can save more energy as it can adjust cooling capacity as per the number of users inside a room i.e. a 2T AC can be converted to 1.5T, 1.5T can be converted to 1T and similarly, a 1T AC can be converted to 0.8T using this feature.