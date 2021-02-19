'Shweta, Your Mic Is On': Why Is This Shweta Meme Breaking The Internet? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Internet has become a platform for not just search engines and social media uploads but also entertainment. You get the latter in several different forms and memes are one part of them. The trending section on the internet has always something new to offer. The current sensation in the online space is the name 'Shweta'. The internet has flooded with memes and spoof videos calling out for this 'name'. But why is this girl's name trending at the memes factory? Here's all you need to know:

What Is Shweta Meme? Why Is It Trending Over Internet?

A girl called Shweta has become an overnight sensation after au audio of her call with one of her mates leaked while she was on a zoom call meeting. The girl had received a call from one of her friends called Radhika during an ongoing meeting. Apparently, the girl had forgotten to put the mic on mute before continuing with the gossip.

Unaware of her mistake, the girl went on with the conversation with her friend sharing some intimate details of one of her male friends. While her colleagues tried to make her aware of the blunder, it was already too late. The call nearly went on for three minutes despite being notified by colleagues several times. Her colleagues can be heard shouting "Shweta, your mic is on.' Another of the colleague is heard saying "111 people have got to know about this". We have embedded the video (viewer discretion advised).

Soon after, the hashtag #Shweta started trending on Twitter receiving hilarious responses from users all across. Not just Twitter, other social media platforms also started getting flooded with memes and spoof videos on this topic. This is not the first time any such event has come to light. Since online meetings and conferences have become a norm post the lockdown situation across the globe, such events of employees/ employers forgetting to mute the mic have given the memes factory a whole lot of content.

