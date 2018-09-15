ENGLISH

Syska to manufacture camera module, join hands with two companies

Syska Group has a 49 percent stake in the company whereas Biometronic has 41 percent stake and Suyin Optronics has 10 stakes in the new entity.

    Syska group has joined hands with Biometronic Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) and Suyin Optronics, Corp. (Taiwan) to set up India's first camera module factory.

    The factory will be set up in Noida with the total investment of Rs. 200 crores which will be utilized in three phases.

    Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said, "With the use of latest technology, innovation, and state of the art facility, we will process the manufacturing of camera modules in a phased manner. Additionally, we have always been supportive of government's initiative of Make in India and setting up a factory in India will help us in contributing towards this initiative and also aid in generating employment opportunities."

    Gary Lee, Chairman of Suyin Optronics, Corp. (Taiwan) said, "We are pleased to announce our manufacturing facility with our strategic partners. India's economic growth of 7.4 percent, it's domestic consumer electronic demands and the government's encouragement of foreign companies to localize production has provided to us an opportune moment to establish a sound manufacturing base that will be self-sufficient through technology development and research."

    Suyin Optronics will manufacture camera modules for mobile phones, automotive industry (Rear view camera), medical, security industry (CCTV) and defense industry (Drones).

    The factory will have a room for an installed production capacity of 5 million pieces per month and an expansion plan to set up the first COB (chip-on-board) plant for image sensors with an installed capacity of 10 million pieces per month.

    A Center of Excellence (COE) will also be set-up to enable indigenous design and development capability which will constitute a collaborative effort with the industry to develop solutions for optical, mechanical and sensor packaging throughputs, according to the statement.

