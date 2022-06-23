Tata Play Secure, Secure+ Home Security Service With Google Nest Camera Launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The popular service Tata Play has teamed up with Google to launch a couple of new home security services in India. The new home security services are Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+ and these will include support for Google Nest Cam. The company will provide a security surveillance service for your home via distinct bundles.

Tata Play will bring these services to over 10 cities in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thane, Pune, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur and Delhi+NCR.

Tata Play Secure+

The Tata Play Secure+ is a bundle service, including a battery-powered Google Nest Cam alongside an annual Nest Aware subscription. Also, Google is throwing in a free Google Nest Mini for the users of Tata Play Secure+. The Nest Aware and Nest Cam subscriptions will work together to keep your home safe and protected with constant monitoring.

Notably, the Tata Play Secure+ is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the Google Nest Cam and users will get a free subscription to Nest Aware Basic for two months. Users can choose between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 5,000 each month. The bundled Google Nest Mini device is for free of cost.

The Google Nest Cam provides advanced features such as Person/Animal/Vehicle alerts, two-way communication via the inbuilt microphone and speaker, on-device processing, weather resistance and more. Powered by a battery, it lets you to place it wherever you want and let the security device record even when there is no power.

Furthermore, the Tata Play Secure+ will include a slew of Nest Aware security features such as familiar face detection and 30-day/60-day event video history. The maintenance, after-sales and other services of the device will be managed by Tata Play. Other features that are bundled include intelligent alerts, video history and HDR, and Night Vision support.

Tata Play Secure

Notably, the regular Tata Play Secure service will not bundle the Google Nest Cam. Instead, users of the Tata Play Secure service will get a security camera and a Tata Play Secure Subscription. For those who are unaware, these are priced at Rs. 999 and Rs. 99 per month respectively.

All subscription plans are bundled with features such as alerts when your camera detects any sound or motion, 24×7 live feed, 7 days of rolling cloud storage, two-way communication and others such as time-lapse view and up to 32GB of expandable storage.

