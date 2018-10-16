The man who put Microsoft on the map, Paul Allen dies of cancer at 65

October 16th, 2018, will go down as one the saddest days for the technology world, as Microsoft's co-founder Paul Allen has taken his last breath at the age of 65, after fighting a long battle with cancer.

The tech pioneer has been diagnosed with cancer for years and received treatment for it in 2009, but announced that cancer came back on October 1st. He left behind his sister and had no children. However, his influence and contribution to the technology world will be remembered for a long time.

He's best-known for building Microsoft along with Bill Gates in 1975 and is also credited for naming the company as well. Moreover, He is also responsible for the fateful deal the company landed and became the tech giant we know now.

He also led the company to acquire Tim Paterson's Quick and Dirty Operating System in 1980, allowing them to supply DOS for IBM's first computers. He was an employee until 1982, but remained on the board of directors until 2000 and was also the executive advisor beyond that.

Paul Allen also has 43 patents under his belt and was of the most prominent investors in the world of technology. He also backed Burt Rutan's SpaceShipOne and founded the Stratolaunch Systems space transport firm. To make space travel more accessible, Allen also started a company called Vulcan Aerospace.

The tech pioneer also had stakes in cable giant Charter and Ticketmaster, and his Vulcan Capital team pushed many startups. Well, not all of his ventures achieved heights. Allen drew flak when Interval Licensing slapped lawsuits over a large portion of the industry over patent violations.

Apart from technology, Paul Allen also founded institutes for Artificial Intelligence, Brain Science and Cell Science to advance computing and medicine. He also funded the SETI's Alien Telescope Array and few shipwreck recovery missions. He has also been an active supporter of environmental and anti-Ebola initiatives.

He was also the owner of an NBA team - the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Seattle Seahawks. He partly owned the soccer team Seattle Sounders. It's too early to determine how Allen's demise would affect his many organizations. Only time will tell.