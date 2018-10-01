This brain-to-brain network will let you share thoughts with others

We've seen experiments involving a direct brain-to-brain communication, but that might be extended to full-fledged networks. Researchers have created a three-person brain network that allows the participants to share thoughts with one another-- in this case, to play a Tetris-style game. They used a similar technology but in a more scalable format.

The network was based on a combination of electroencephalograms to record electrical activity and transcranial magnetic stimulation to send across information. However, only one person would be able to both send and receive data, but they also couldn't see the full screen -- that was up to two people who could send thoughts to the receiver.

The other two will be issuing the commands to rotate a block by focusing their attention on the LEDs flashing at different frequencies, making modifications to their brain signals. The receiver would know whether to change the block or not and will be able to determine whether the sender was playing a trick on them.

This might sound like telepathy, but it isn't. The process requires external intervention, and can only send one "bit" of data at a time. The technology has the potential to scale up to a larger number of people, though, it hints that users would be able to transmit more complex thoughts across groups.

There's still a lot of things to be thought of before the technology is put to use, but it could definitely prove to be useful and create new forms of communication and allow researchers to learn more about the inner workings of the human brain.

We have come across a lot of scientific inventions that are too futuristic to believe. One of such technologies is the artificial intelligence. The budding tech has seen immense growth in the past few years as industry giants have shifted focus to this high potential technology. AI scientists also plan to extend our lives by boosting our NAD metabolism.

Scientists call it the "linchpin of energy metabolism". NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a molecule found in all living cells that is crucial to converting food into cellular energy. It also keeps cognitive skills sharp and protects against life-threatening diseases, including cancer.