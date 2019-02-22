Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will not face Indian Parliamentary panel News oi-Karan Sharma Twitter says its CEO Jack Dorsey will not appear before the Indian Parliamentary panel. All you need to know about the refusal.

It has been reported that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is not going to appear before the Parliamentary panel on IT on February 25. Instead, the company is sending its Head of Public Policy Colin Crowell. The Parliamentary panel on Information Technology had summoned Dorsey to appear before 25 and also refused to meet any junior official of the social media website.

The meeting has been called for the backdrop of the growing concerns about safeguarding the citizens' data privacy. The panel is concerned that Twitter might be used to interfere with Lok Sabha elections, which is expected to help between April and May.

"We thank the Parliamentary committee for its invitation to hear Twitter's views on 'Safeguarding citizen rights on social/online news media platforms'," the Twitter spokesperson said in a statement emailed to PTI. "These are issues for all internet services globally."

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the government is warning all the social media platforms for taking strong action, if any attempt was made to influence the electoral process through any mean.

According to New18 sources, " the committee had refused to meet junior officials from Twitter's India office who were present at the meeting venue. The panel passed a unanimous resolution that the microblogging site's CEO should make himself available to show the company's seriousness in safeguarding rights of Indian citizens online, they added."

On Thursday, Twitter said that it will create an internal, cross-functional group which will be responsible to lead "electoral integrity work" in India.

