Thanks to Apple Tumblr bans porn: Everything you should know

Tumblr is definitely one of the most used social media platforms across the world. In fact, Tumblr was the last major social media platform, which allowed users to post explicit or nude content, including images, GIFs, and videos.

Thanks to the recent development, where Apple removed the Tumblr app from the App Store due to the presence of child pornography on the platform. And now, Tumblr has officially announced that the platform will ban all sort of explicit content on the platform, including pictures, videos, and GIFs.

The reason behind banning Pornography?

Apple removing the Tumblr app from the Apple store will affect millions of iOS users on a daily basis, which will also have a huge impact on the revenue generation. As having control over child pornography is pretty difficult, the company might have planned to abandon complete pornography in a single shot, so that the Tumblr app can find it's placed back in the Apple App store.

Starting from the 17th of December, Tumblr will remove all sort of explicit or nude content from the platform with some exceptions. Tumblr has also answered some of the most asked questions on a blog-post.

Is adult content allowed on Tumblr?

From the 17th of December 2018, Tumblr will not allow adult content regardless of the age of the user. Users can also report if they find something unusual (Pornographic content).

What is "adult content?"

Adult content is something, which consists of photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples, and any content—including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations—that depicts sex acts.

What is still permitted?

Users can still post exposed female-presenting nipples, but those pictures or videos have to be connected with breastfeeding, birth or after-birth moments, and health-related situations. Users are free to post erotica, nudity related to political or newsworthy speech, and nudity found in art, such as sculptures and illustrations.

What will happen to my adult content already on Tumblr?

Tumblr will send an e-mail to those, whose content has been flagged as adult content. The setting will be reverted to private, where the owner or uploader can only view the content.

My content was flagged as adult, but I don't think it should be. What should I do?

If your content is flagged incorrectly, then users can apply for an appeal using the web or an Android app.