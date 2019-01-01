Make Android Tablets great again

When Apple launched the first iPad, it created a new portable category, which offers the power of a laptop with the compactness of a smartphone. In fact, the latest generation Apple iPad Pro is a great example, which offers laptop-class performance with a day of battery life on a single charge.

To compete against the likes of the Apple iPad, Android OEMs started to launch tablets, which are again Android's iteration of iPad, which offered big screen and powerful internals with a compact package.

After seven years of the launch of the iPad, Apple still makes the most powerful tablets on the planet earth, whereas the Android counterpart does not offer anything exciting in the tablet category.

What happened to Android tablets?

Android OEMs started to launch smartphones with 6-inch or even bigger screens, which actually killed the tablet territory. There are a handful of Android tablets available in the market, but they do lack the X-factor that makes the tablet a tablet. In conclusion, big smartphones killed the tablet devices.

Unlike Apple, Android OEMs use smartphone chipsets on tablets, which might result in decreased performance, as they have to drive high-resolution screens.

Dear Android smartphone makers, please make good Android tablets in the year 2019 with powerful chipsets, high-resolution screens, and some X-factor, which helps to stand tall in the crowd. A tablet, which can offer the power of a portable notebook is all we are asking.