iBall Slide Brace-XJ with 10.1-inch display launched at Rs. 19,999

Homegrown manufacturer iBall has launched a new tablet in India. Dubbed as Slide Brace-XJ, it comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The device will be available withing a week via various online channels in a Bronze Gold color variant.

Talking about the specifications, the iBall Slide Brace-XJ tablet is fitted with a 10.1-inch IPS HD display. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core processor that is clocked at 1.3GHz. The tablet offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. The storage space can be further expanded up to 64GB via the microSD card slot.

As for cameras, the Slide Brace-XJ is equipped with an 8MP rear-facing primary sensor and a 5MP selfie snapper with LED flash. The tablet is backed by a 7,800mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of working time. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. The company says, the Slide Brace-XJ tablet comes with dual-chambered speakers.

In terms of connectivity, this new tablet from iBall supports 4G VoLTE network and voice calling. It also features a Micro-HDMI port, a separate round-pin DC charging port, and a Micro-SIM card slot. Finally, the Slide Brace-XJ provides support for 22 regional languages for reading and writing, thanks to its multilingual keyboard.

"We expand the boundaries of every aspect, at iBall. And to sustain our signature of excellence, we have come up to embrace the future of tablets with iBall Slide Brace-XJ. Be it camera, screen, processor or the system itself, the upbringing of potent price and impeccable features is what this is comprised of. So connect faster, better and more than ever with the terrific iBall Slide Brace-XJ," Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall, said while commenting on the launch.

