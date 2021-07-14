BSNL Introduces New Offer; Allows Users To Make Advance Payment Via Online Portal Features oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of a new scheme for its broadband and landline customers in the country. Under this new scheme, the customers are allowed to make advance payments via the company payment portal. Earlier, customers have to visit the customer care center to make the same.

Till now, the customers of state-run telecom operator BNSL were allowed to clear payments only the generated bill amount. This step has been taken to help customers during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

BSNL can make payment of any amount, which is higher than their actual invoice amount. However, to make an advance payment, users have to go through these procedures.

How to Make Advance Payment Via BSNL Payment Portal

Step 1: Customers need to visit the payment portal of the company.

Step 2: Now, tap on the landline option on the menu. Enter, your broadband, landline, and STD code.

Step 3: Then, you have to enter all communication details to get the payment alert or receipt. Now, you need to enter the email address along with mobile numbers. Besides, the telecom operator will send a payment receipt.

Step 4: After that, you need to enter the code, which has been displayed on the screen, and now, click on the submit option.

Step 5: Now, you are allowed to see the broadband and landline bill details on the screen. Additionally, you'll see Customer Name, Bill Amount, Pay By Date, Account Number, Invoice Number, Invoice Date, State/Circle, and Contact Mobile number details.

Step 6: Enter the amount you wish to pay or make payments and if you wish to pay the high amount and tap on the Pay Now option.

Step 7: Now, you are allowed to make payment via credit card, internet banking, UPI Payment, and debit card. After making the payment, the telecom operator will issue a receipt. Customers are also allowed to make payments in the pdf form for future reference.

It is worth noting that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited benefit is designed to help users during a crisis. It will help customers to continue their services in case there is another lockdown.

