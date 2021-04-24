Just In
How To Activate DND On Vi
Are you a Vi user who is annoyed by numerous promotional calls and unwanted messages? Well, you can resolve this issue by activating DND (Do Not Disturb). Once you activate DND, you will stop getting unwanted calls and messages that are considered spam. This service was introduced by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India).
Before you head on to activating DND, you need to know that there are two options in this service - Full DND and Partial DND. While the former will block all unwanted calls and messages on your mobile phone, the latter will let you choose to allow a category such as marketing, financial, banking, entertainment, educational, entertainment, and so on.
Having said the differences between the two, here we detail the various steps to activate DND on your Vi number. Check out the process from here.
How To Activate DND On Vi Via SMS
To activate DND on your Vi number via SMS, you need to send an SMS as follows.
Send an SMS 'STOP 0' to 1909. Note that you should not write 0 after STOP. Instead, you should choose between 1 to 8 with each number indicating a service. For instance, 1 will let you stop banking, insurance and credit card-related calls and messages, 3 will stop education-related calls and messages, etc.
Keep in mind that it will take up to seven days to activate DND on your number.
How To Activate DND On Vi Via Call
To activate DND on Vi via a call, follow the steps mentioned here. You should make a call to 1909 from the number that you want to activate the DND service. Note that 1909 is a number specially assigned for this service by TRAI.
How To Activate DND On Vi Via App
If you are a Vi user with a smartphone, then you can follow the steps below to activate DND via the official Vi app.
- Step 1: Firstly, download and install the Vi app on your smartphone.
- Step 2: Register your mobile number in the app.
- Step 3: Click on My Account and scroll down to find the DND option.
- Step 4: Click on it and choose a category that you want to block.
Your DND request will be processed in 4 to 5 days.
