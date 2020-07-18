ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Landline Bill Payment Online: How To Pay BSNL Landline Bill Online

    By
    |

    The state-run telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is known for its range of services since its debut in 2000. Though it misses out on the 4G connectivity as the other leading telcos in the country, BSNL still offers a slew of attractive prepaid and postpaid plans. Also, there are landline connections that use BSNL.

    How To Pay BSNL Landline Bill Online

     

    How To Pay BSNL Landline Bill Online

    Given the current technologically advanced world, if you want to make online bill payments for your BSNL landline, then you can do it at ease within the comfort of your home in a few clicks. Notably, there are several options to make online bill payments including the official website, mobile app, and third-party platforms. Below are the steps for you to make online BSNL landline bill payments.

    Pay BSNL Landline Bill Via Official Website

    If you want to pay the BSNL landline bill via the official website, then follow the below-mentioned steps.

    • First, visit the official website https://www.portal2.bsnl.in/myportal/cfa.do
    • Key in the required details such as landline number and hit Submit
    • Verify the details that appear and hit Pay
    • Choose the payment mode and your choice of payment gateway
    • Once you are in the chosen payment gateway, verify the bill amount and make the payment
    • Note that you will get an OTP on your verified mobile number for the same

    Pay BSNL Landline Bill Via MyBSNL App

    To make the BSNL landline bill payment via the MyBSNL app, you need to follow the steps below.

    • Download the MyBSNL app on your mobile
    • Go to menu and click on account
    • Here, you need to add your landline number and hit Save
    • Go to the homepage and the choose Bill Pay option
    • Verify the bill details and choose the preferred payment method as well as gateway
    • Key in the details and hit Confirm
    • Verify the OTP you will get on the registered mobile number and make the payment

    When it comes to the third-party recharge portals and digital wallets, there will be options to navigate to the BSNL landline bill payment option so that you can verify the bill amount and make the payment.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl news how to
    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 14:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X