BSNL Landline Bill Payment Online: How To Pay BSNL Landline Bill Online

The state-run telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is known for its range of services since its debut in 2000. Though it misses out on the 4G connectivity as the other leading telcos in the country, BSNL still offers a slew of attractive prepaid and postpaid plans. Also, there are landline connections that use BSNL.

How To Pay BSNL Landline Bill Online

Given the current technologically advanced world, if you want to make online bill payments for your BSNL landline, then you can do it at ease within the comfort of your home in a few clicks. Notably, there are several options to make online bill payments including the official website, mobile app, and third-party platforms. Below are the steps for you to make online BSNL landline bill payments.

Pay BSNL Landline Bill Via Official Website

If you want to pay the BSNL landline bill via the official website, then follow the below-mentioned steps.

First, visit the official website https://www.portal2.bsnl.in/myportal/cfa.do

Key in the required details such as landline number and hit Submit

Verify the details that appear and hit Pay

Choose the payment mode and your choice of payment gateway

Once you are in the chosen payment gateway, verify the bill amount and make the payment

Note that you will get an OTP on your verified mobile number for the same

Pay BSNL Landline Bill Via MyBSNL App

To make the BSNL landline bill payment via the MyBSNL app, you need to follow the steps below.

Download the MyBSNL app on your mobile

Go to menu and click on account

Here, you need to add your landline number and hit Save

Go to the homepage and the choose Bill Pay option

Verify the bill details and choose the preferred payment method as well as gateway

Key in the details and hit Confirm

Verify the OTP you will get on the registered mobile number and make the payment

When it comes to the third-party recharge portals and digital wallets, there will be options to navigate to the BSNL landline bill payment option so that you can verify the bill amount and make the payment.

