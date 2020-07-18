Just In
- 47 min ago TikTok Might Cut Ties From Parent Company ByteDance; Can It Make A Comeback In India?
-
- 48 min ago Infinix Smart 4 Plus To Pack 6,000 mAh Battery: Everything We Know So Far
- 50 min ago Will Firework Be The Face Of Short Videos In India?
- 2 hrs ago Moto G9 Play With Snapdragon 662 SoC Appears On Geekbench
Don't Miss
- Finance Income Tax Dept To Introduce Improved Form 26AS This Year
- Movies R Madhavan Shares Secret Of His Lightened Skin On A Fan's Request!
- News Coronavirus: Data reveals Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate better than national
- Automobiles Tata Gravitas Spotted Testing In Coimbatore Revealing Some New Features: Spy Pics & Other Details
- Lifestyle Sawan Somwar 2020: Here’s The Date, Muhurta, Puja Vidhi And Katha Of This Vrat
- Sports 3TC tournament: Graeme Smith to join players on knee supporting Black Lives Matter movement
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Maharashtra In July
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
BSNL Landline Bill Payment Online: How To Pay BSNL Landline Bill Online
The state-run telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is known for its range of services since its debut in 2000. Though it misses out on the 4G connectivity as the other leading telcos in the country, BSNL still offers a slew of attractive prepaid and postpaid plans. Also, there are landline connections that use BSNL.
How To Pay BSNL Landline Bill Online
Given the current technologically advanced world, if you want to make online bill payments for your BSNL landline, then you can do it at ease within the comfort of your home in a few clicks. Notably, there are several options to make online bill payments including the official website, mobile app, and third-party platforms. Below are the steps for you to make online BSNL landline bill payments.
Pay BSNL Landline Bill Via Official Website
If you want to pay the BSNL landline bill via the official website, then follow the below-mentioned steps.
- First, visit the official website https://www.portal2.bsnl.in/myportal/cfa.do
- Key in the required details such as landline number and hit Submit
- Verify the details that appear and hit Pay
- Choose the payment mode and your choice of payment gateway
- Once you are in the chosen payment gateway, verify the bill amount and make the payment
- Note that you will get an OTP on your verified mobile number for the same
Pay BSNL Landline Bill Via MyBSNL App
To make the BSNL landline bill payment via the MyBSNL app, you need to follow the steps below.
- Download the MyBSNL app on your mobile
- Go to menu and click on account
- Here, you need to add your landline number and hit Save
- Go to the homepage and the choose Bill Pay option
- Verify the bill details and choose the preferred payment method as well as gateway
- Key in the details and hit Confirm
- Verify the OTP you will get on the registered mobile number and make the payment
When it comes to the third-party recharge portals and digital wallets, there will be options to navigate to the BSNL landline bill payment option so that you can verify the bill amount and make the payment.
-
74,999
-
48,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,399
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
12,880
-
8,999
-
9,721
-
10,499
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999
-
29,495
-
34,999