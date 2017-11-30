Tangoe: Simplifying Telecom Expense Management

Today, the telecom and related technology are often one of the biggest line items on the corporate budget. Besides communication does not come free and telecom invoices for organizations are among the most complex out there. Thus there is a need for a way to manage, monitor, and optimize the Telecom expenses.

Against such backdrop, one area of technology that is becoming popular in the business world is Telecom Expense Management (TEM). Today more and more organizations are realizing that they need a comprehensive solution. As such TEM is offering a solution that encompasses the methodologies, processes, and tools used to centrally manage fixed and mobile telecom invoice, data and assets to reduce expenses and improve related processes throughout the communications lifecycle.

In fact, TEM has become a strategic necessity for organizations looking to reduce costs and improve processes. The benefit though, TEM does provide a way to break free from tedious manual management and get real results that make a measurable impact on any organization.

And one solution provider that has been at the forefront of offering TEM solutions is Tangoe. Founded in 2001 the company has set out to help organizations manage their telecommunications network costs by applying its vast experience in the field and further evolving its solutions to help companies better manage the key technologies that form the foundation for digital transformation success.

Tangoe offers technology-enabled managed service solutions that help organizations across industries drive both bottom-line improvements and top-line growth through digital transformation initiatives. With its vast array of Telecom Expense Management solutions, Tangoe helps reduce telecom costs, find ongoing savings, track usage, increase productivity, improve data security and get a handle on spend for organizations.

All in all, Tangoe's Telecom Expense Management (TEM) solution improves procurement, sources best-in-class contracts, reduces asset expenses, and improves operational controls.

Apart from this the company also offers strategic consulting services that remove the guesswork from vendor pricing, eliminating the risk of subpar contracts or services. In addition, Tangoe has auditing experts that conduct thorough historical analysis, document the root cause of each identified problem, recover overpayments, and provide recommendations to prevent reoccurring issues. Tangoe ensures that the organizations are being invoiced for the appropriate services per contract rates while managing the dispute process to recover due credits from the vendor.

Meanwhile, Tangoe has a broad vision to guide its clients on their journey towards innovative digital transformation by providing visibility and control into the inventory, usage, and spend that drive their organizations. As such, the company is also gearing up to launch a new comprehensive solution to overcome cloud management barriers and drive digital transformation success with Tangoe Atlas. The company will basically roll out the solution at Tangoe LIVE 2018 which is the company's annual client conference that offers networking and high-value education around optimizing IT expense and asset usage efforts.

Moving forward, with its comprehensive solution and services, Tangoe has become a prominent player in optimizing the inventory, expense, and use of network and mobile technologies. Today, nearly 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and more than 1,300 organizations worldwide prefer Tangoe's Telecom Expense Management (TEM) solutions.