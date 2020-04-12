Tariff Plans From Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, And BSNL Under Rs. 50

Vodafone Rs. 7, Rs. 16, And Rs.49 Plan: Details

Vodafone has three plans under Rs. 50, and the first plan is priced at Rs. 7, where it offers Super Hour to its customers. Under this plan, the Super Hour offers unlimited calling along with data for one hour. The Rs. 16 ships only data. This plan is specially designed for its data users, while Rs. 49 ships 250 MB data for a week. The Superweek offer ships unlimited calling (STD and local calls).

Airtel Rs. 5 And Rs. 40: Details

Airtel is providing 4GB data of 4G data to its customers. This plan is valid for seven days. This plan is only for the companies prepaid users. However, new customers will only get this benefit after 54 days. The Rs. 40 is offering Rs. 35 talk time with this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs. 49 Plan: Details

The telco is providing unlimited calls with this plan. It includes 600MB of 4G data for three days, free messages, and access to the Jio app.

BSNL Rs. 8, Rs. 19, And Rs. 44: Details

The state-run telecom operator has three plans. The Rs. 8 ships outgoing calls at 35 paise per minute and calls on the same will cost you 15 paise for 30 days. The Rs. 19 also offers the same benefit for 90 days, while Rs. 44 provides Rs. 20 talk time and 500MB data in Kerala.