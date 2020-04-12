Just In
Don't Miss
- News COVID-19 suspect jumps to death at quarantine facility in Greater Noida
- Sports Was treated like Chris Gayle in India after 2016 World T20 triumph: Brathwaite
- Movies Bigg Boss Fame Dimpy Ganguly Delivers Her Second Child On Easter Eve With Husband Rohit Roy
- Finance China's Central Bank Buys 1.1% Stake In HDFC
- Lifestyle Wow! Top Stylish White Shirt Combination For Men And Women
- Automobiles Top Car News Of The Week: World Car Of The Year, Next-Gen i20 Launch, MG Hector Diesel BS6, & More
- Education BRICS Math Competition 2020 Registration And Important Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In April
Tariff Plans From Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, And BSNL Under Rs. 50
Telecom companies are focussing on launching plans for its high-end users. In fact, all private players have recently revised plans for their prepaid customers, and now they are planning for another hike in the coming months. The companies are going through a very rough phase and now this lockdown has actually forced them to bring the best services along with offers for the users. So, people will remain connected
In fact, these companies are offering many under Rs. 50. However, they never talked about their most affordable plans. So, today we bring you a complete list of those plans which are priced under Rs. 50.
Vodafone Rs. 7, Rs. 16, And Rs.49 Plan: Details
Vodafone has three plans under Rs. 50, and the first plan is priced at Rs. 7, where it offers Super Hour to its customers. Under this plan, the Super Hour offers unlimited calling along with data for one hour. The Rs. 16 ships only data. This plan is specially designed for its data users, while Rs. 49 ships 250 MB data for a week. The Superweek offer ships unlimited calling (STD and local calls).
Airtel Rs. 5 And Rs. 40: Details
Airtel is providing 4GB data of 4G data to its customers. This plan is valid for seven days. This plan is only for the companies prepaid users. However, new customers will only get this benefit after 54 days. The Rs. 40 is offering Rs. 35 talk time with this plan.
Reliance Jio Rs. 49 Plan: Details
The telco is providing unlimited calls with this plan. It includes 600MB of 4G data for three days, free messages, and access to the Jio app.
BSNL Rs. 8, Rs. 19, And Rs. 44: Details
The state-run telecom operator has three plans. The Rs. 8 ships outgoing calls at 35 paise per minute and calls on the same will cost you 15 paise for 30 days. The Rs. 19 also offers the same benefit for 90 days, while Rs. 44 provides Rs. 20 talk time and 500MB data in Kerala.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
43,544
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900