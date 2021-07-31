Just In
Telcos Removing Outgoing Message Facilities With Entry Level Plans: Know Why
After making changes in postpaid plans, the telecom operators have started removing SMS benefits from the prepaid packs, especially under Rs. 100 packs. This seems a major change as telecom operators are looking for ways to reduce their losses and increase their revenues.
However, this is not the first time that telecom operators have come up with such strategies. Earlier, telcos reduced the calling, SMS, and data benefits with entry-level packages.
Now, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have come up with a new scheme, where telcos are removing message benefits from the packs. So, let's find out all those plans, where users will not get message benefits.
Vodafone-Idea Plans Under Rs. 100 Without Message Benefits
Vi offers seven plans under the same segment, where users are not getting messages. These plans are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 59, Rs. 65, Rs. 79, and Rs. 95 respectively. The Rs. 49 offers talk time close to Rs. 38 and 100MB of data for 28 days.
The third plan of Rs. 59 gets 30 local+national+roaming minutes for 28 days. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 65, where the user gets Rs. 52 talk time and 100MB of data for 28 days. The Rs. 79 and Rs. 95 provides talk time close to Rs. 64 and 200Mb of data for 28 days, whereas Rs. 95 pack offers talk time worth Rs. 74 and 200MB of data for 56 days.
Airtel Plans Under Rs. 100 Without Message Benefits
Airtel offers this benefit under the smart recharge segment. The plan will cost you Rs. 79, where users will not get any outgoing SMS benefit. This pack mentions that there will be no outgoing message benefit.
Reliance Jio Plans Under Rs. 100 Without Message Benefits
It is important to note that Reliance Jio was the first telecom operator that removed this benefit from its offerings. Likewise, Jio's Rs. 98 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data, unlimited calling, and Jio apps for 14 days. However, users will not get access to SMS benefits.
It is worth mentioning that AGR and spectrum dues have forced telcos to reduce benefits on their packs, especially on entry-level plans as all want to generate more average revenue per user.
