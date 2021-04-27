Just In
- 18 min ago Oppo A53s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched For Rs. 14,990: Should You Buy?
-
- 1 hr ago OneWeb, Amazon, Hughes, And Viasat Planning To Provide Internet At Affordable Prices
- 1 hr ago Tecno Camon 17 With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Announced: What’s New?
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Leaks At Google Play Console; Rebranded Galaxy A42 5G?
Don't Miss
- Movies Actor Kumud Mishra Hospitalized In Madhya Pradesh After Testing Positive For COVID-19
- Sports IPL 2021: Knee surgery performed, SRH pacer Natarajan thanks BCCI and medical team
- Lifestyle Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Pretty As Ever In Her Soothing Floral Co-ord Set; Plus Some Styling Tips Inside!
- Finance Equities Gain For Second Straight Day; Nifty Tops 14653 Levels
- News Gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari tests positive for coronavirus
- Education IIIT Hyderabad Special Channel Of Admission For B.Tech Without JEE Main, Apply Before May 10
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Hunter Spied Testing Once Again Ahead Of Its Launch: Details & More!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In May
What's The Difference Between Reliance Jio's Prepaid Plans Of Rs. 598 And Rs. 599?
Reliance Jio has introduced categories for its prepaid plans so users can choose packs wisely. However, the two prepaid plans of the company are quite famous as both are available at Rs. 598 and Rs. 599, which means there is only Re. 1 difference. But, if someone thinks or believes that there is no big deal, then you are wrong, as the Rs. 599 pack comes under the Best Seller category of the Reliance Jio. So, today we are listing the major difference between these two packs and what makes the Rs. 599 prepaid pack more attractive.
Reliance Jio Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan: Check Details
Let's start with Reliance Jio's Rs. 598 plan, where users get 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling to all networks, and 100 messages per day for 56 days. This pack also ships access to apps like Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Reliance Jio Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan: Check Details
The Rs. 599 plan offers 2GB of data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 84 days. This pack also offers access to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. This means no Disney+ Hotstar access, but still, this pack ships extra validity for 28 days. This is the major difference between these two packs and that's why Rs. 599 pack comes under the Best Seller category of the telecom operator.
Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Rs. 598 And Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan
Apart from Reliance Jio's Rs. 598 and Rs. 599 packs, other telecom operators like Airtel and Vi similar plans. The Airtel plan of Rs. 598 offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 84 days. Users also get an extra 6GB of data, Rs. 150 discount on FASTag, Amazon Prime access for one month, Airtel Xstream benefit, free courses from Shaw Academy for one year, and Wynk Music access.
Then, there is a Vi (Vodafone-Idea) prepaid pack of Rs. 599, where users get 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 84 days. It includes extra 5G data without any OTT apps access.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940
-
15,999
-
18,507
-
11,560
-
15,003
-
9,940
-
34,390
-
53,975