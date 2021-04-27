What's The Difference Between Reliance Jio's Prepaid Plans Of Rs. 598 And Rs. 599? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has introduced categories for its prepaid plans so users can choose packs wisely. However, the two prepaid plans of the company are quite famous as both are available at Rs. 598 and Rs. 599, which means there is only Re. 1 difference. But, if someone thinks or believes that there is no big deal, then you are wrong, as the Rs. 599 pack comes under the Best Seller category of the Reliance Jio. So, today we are listing the major difference between these two packs and what makes the Rs. 599 prepaid pack more attractive.

Reliance Jio Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

Let's start with Reliance Jio's Rs. 598 plan, where users get 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling to all networks, and 100 messages per day for 56 days. This pack also ships access to apps like Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

The Rs. 599 plan offers 2GB of data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 84 days. This pack also offers access to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. This means no Disney+ Hotstar access, but still, this pack ships extra validity for 28 days. This is the major difference between these two packs and that's why Rs. 599 pack comes under the Best Seller category of the telecom operator.

Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Rs. 598 And Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

Apart from Reliance Jio's Rs. 598 and Rs. 599 packs, other telecom operators like Airtel and Vi similar plans. The Airtel plan of Rs. 598 offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 84 days. Users also get an extra 6GB of data, Rs. 150 discount on FASTag, Amazon Prime access for one month, Airtel Xstream benefit, free courses from Shaw Academy for one year, and Wynk Music access.

Then, there is a Vi (Vodafone-Idea) prepaid pack of Rs. 599, where users get 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 84 days. It includes extra 5G data without any OTT apps access.

