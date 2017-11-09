Aircel in partnership with Amazon introduces exclusive new offers for users: Cash-backs and more

In order to push the digital payments initiative and further strengthen its digital-first approach, Aircel, one of the innovative telecom service providers in India has announced fresh offers for its customers.

Moreover, the telecom service provider has also partnered with Amazon Pay to expand the digital recharges reach for their customers. The company is aiming to make Aircel Mobile App and Amazon the best recharge and service destination for Aircel consumers.

The company has said that the new exclusive offers add more value to Aircel's Unlimited recharges. As such, customers will get flat Rs. 75 cash back on select Aircel Unlimited Plans when they recharge on the Amazon.in. In addition, if users opt for plus Aircel recharge of Rs 146 via the Aircel App, customers will get unlimited talk time + 5GB 3G/2G data for up to 28 days.

Speaking on the launch of the offerings, Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer from Aircel said, "Aircel continuing with its credo of "do a little extra" is delighted to partner with Amazon Pay for creating greater value for its customers. We want to pitch Aircel Mobile App and Amazon as the best recharge and service destination for Aircel consumers and are confident that these value-loaded offerings on Aircel App and Amazon Pay are not only going to delight our customers but also tip the scale for the fence-sitters to adopt and embrace the convenience of digital payments, available on their phones."

Likewise, Sriram Jagannathan, Vice President Amazon Payments, said, "We continuously seek to enhance our customer's payment experience across their most frequent payment needs. Amazon has built a superior payments experience for millions of customers in India and we want to provide similar great experience to customers wherever they shop online. We are happy to partner with Aircel to extend the trusted and convenient Amazon Pay experience for customers on their preferred telecom service provider."