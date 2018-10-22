Airtel launches combo recharge packs starting from Rs. 35

Today, Airtel has come up with a slew of new combo recharge packs for the prepaid subscribers in Mumbai. These new combo recharge packs are priced from Rs. 35 and go up to Rs. 245. These new packs are aimed to rival against the prepaid recharge packs offered by Jio. The telco claims that it has launched these prepaid packs based on customer feedback and extensive research.

Notably, the operator came up with the #AirtelThanks programme earlier this month to provide rewards for its loyal customers. It also came up with the recharge plans priced at Rs. 195 and Rs. 419 recently. In the recent past, the telco announced a slew of combo recharge packs under Rs. 100 offering various benefits to the subscribers.

Airtel combo recharge packs

Talking about the latest combo recharge packs, there are five packs priced at Rs. 35, Rs. 65, Rs. 95, Rs. 145 and Rs. 245. The Rs. 35 pack offers 28 days validity, a talk time of Rs. 26.5 and 100MB data. The Rs. 65 pack offers Rs. 55 worth talk time and 200MB of data for 28 days. And, the Rs. 95 combo pack offers 500MB of data and Rs. 95 worth talk time for the same validity of 28 days. The Rs. 145 recharge pack offers 1GB of data and Rs. 145 worth talk time for 42 days. And, the Rs. 245 prepaid combo pack offers Rs. 245 worth talk time and 2GB of data for a period of 84 days.

All these combo recharge packs will arrive with unlimited bundled recharge packs and unlimited voice calling along with free national roaming and a limit for the SMS and data benefits. Only Airtel subscribers in Mumbai can avail these plans either via the official website of the telco or the MyAirtel app or the nearest retail outlet.

Previously, the telco rolled out the same recharge packs for its prepaid subscribers in Chennai. Back then, it offered even a Rs. 25 combo recharge as well. This one offers Rs. 18.69 worth talk time and 10MB of data for a period of 28 days.