Airtel launches 4G services in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh

Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel today said that it has rolled out its latest 4G services in the remote geography of Hayuliang (Anjaw District) in Arunachal Pradesh.

This will allow customers in 100 villages across the Hayuliang region. will be able to enjoy fast data experience on the Airtel network, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Raveendra Desai, Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel, North East, and Assam said, "We are pleased to launch our services in Hayuliang and look forward to delighting customers with best in class services on India's best smartphone network. We invite customers to avail the exciting data offers and get on to the digital superhighway. We remain committed to the Government's digital vision for the State and will continue to invest in expanding our services."

Airtel also said that it plans to gradually expand its 4G services to other parts of the district. The rollout, which is part of Project Leap - Airtel's network transformation initiative, is a testament to the company's network execution capabilities.

The company's network teams and partners have overcome the challenge of extremely difficult terrain to deploy the 4G network in the region, it said. "Airtel has been consistently ramping up its 4G capacity in the North East region to serve the fast-growing customer demand for high-speed data.

Airtel is the largest private mobile operator in Arunachal Pradesh with over half a million customers. Airtel's 4G services cover over 30 towns and 900 villages across the state, the statement added.

The telco also pointed out that over 200 4G smartphones now support Airtel VoLTE, enabling customers to experience HD quality voice calling and superfast data on a wide range of smartphones on Airtel's nationwide 4G network. All popular 4G smartphones are now shipped with default Airtel VoLTE support. Users of the bestselling 4G smartphones from major brands like Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia, Panasonic, Xiaomi, Karbonn, Lava, and Panasonic can now converse on the HD quality voice calling offered on Airtel VoLTE.

There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits. In case of non-availability of the 4G network, Airtel VoLTE calls automatically fall back on the 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times. Customers can get started on Airtel VoLTE services by following a few quick steps.