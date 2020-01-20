Airtel Offering Unlimited Calls With Its Rs. 179 Prepaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom major Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan in India. The company has launched Rs. 179 plan where it is offering Rs. 2 lakhs insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life insurance. This plan also ships data and calling benefits.

The newly launched plans offer 2GB data for 28 days.It includes unlimited calls to all networks and 300 SMS for the same duration. Besides, subscribers will get access to Airtel Xstream App, Wynk Music, Zee5, Hooq, 370 live TV channels, and 10,000 movies.

Interestingly, the insurance cover is only available for aged between 18-54 years. There will be no paperwork and medical test. Airtel will offer an insurance certificate at the same time. "The Rs. 179 recharge will offer one of the simplest and most accessible platforms to hundreds of millions of Indians to financially secure themselves and their families while staying connected on Airtel's world-class network," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the company has announced a life insurance cover. Earlier, Airtel had introduced the same benefits with its Rs. 279 plan. However, in that case, the company is offering an Rs. 4 lakhs insurance cover and four-week course from Shaw Academy.

Airtel Partners With Google Cloud To Offer G Suite To All SMBs In India

Airtel has joined hands with Google Cloud to offer integrated solutions to Small and medium businesses in India. Under this partnership, the telecom operator will provide G Suite to all SMBs. For the unware, G Suite features many apps such as Drive, Calendar, Docs, and Gmail. At present, Sunil Mittal- driven Airtel is serving 500,000 SMBs and 2,500 large businesses.

Best Mobiles in India