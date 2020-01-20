ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Offering Unlimited Calls With Its Rs. 179 Prepaid Plan

    By
    |

    Telecom major Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan in India. The company has launched Rs. 179 plan where it is offering Rs. 2 lakhs insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life insurance. This plan also ships data and calling benefits.

    Airtel Offering Unlimited Calls With Its Rs. 179 Prepaid Plan

     

    The newly launched plans offer 2GB data for 28 days.It includes unlimited calls to all networks and 300 SMS for the same duration. Besides, subscribers will get access to Airtel Xstream App, Wynk Music, Zee5, Hooq, 370 live TV channels, and 10,000 movies.

    Interestingly, the insurance cover is only available for aged between 18-54 years. There will be no paperwork and medical test. Airtel will offer an insurance certificate at the same time. "The Rs. 179 recharge will offer one of the simplest and most accessible platforms to hundreds of millions of Indians to financially secure themselves and their families while staying connected on Airtel's world-class network," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

    It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the company has announced a life insurance cover. Earlier, Airtel had introduced the same benefits with its Rs. 279 plan. However, in that case, the company is offering an Rs. 4 lakhs insurance cover and four-week course from Shaw Academy.

    Airtel Partners With Google Cloud To Offer G Suite To All SMBs In India

    Airtel has joined hands with Google Cloud to offer integrated solutions to Small and medium businesses in India. Under this partnership, the telecom operator will provide G Suite to all SMBs. For the unware, G Suite features many apps such as Drive, Calendar, Docs, and Gmail. At present, Sunil Mittal- driven Airtel is serving 500,000 SMBs and 2,500 large businesses.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue