Reliance Jio Vs Vodafone Vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 450

All telecom operators (Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea) have launched new plans recently. And now, all have been fighting to get more subscribers. However, Vodafone-Idea losing customers on a monthly basis. But still, we believe that you need more clarification in terms of newly launched tariffs plans. So, today we are going to tell you about the prepaid plans under Rs. 450.

Reliance Jio Rs. 149, Rs. 249, Rs. 349, And Rs. 444: Offers And Validity

The company is offering four plans under Rs. 450. The first plan is priced at Rs. 149, where the company is offering unlimited calling to the same network, 300 minutes for calling to other networks, 1GB data, and 100 free SMS for 24 days.

The Rs. 249 offers 2GB data per day, 1,000 minutes of calling to other networks, and access to Jio apps. This plan is valid for 28 days. While the Rs. 349 offers 3GB data per day, 1,000 minutes to other networks, and subscription of Jio apps for 28 days. Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 444 which offers 2GB data per day, 2,000 minutes for off-net calls, and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps for the period of 56 days.

Vodafone Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 299, Rs. 399, And Rs. 449: Offers And Validity

Vodafone is providing five plans under Rs. 450. The first plan is priced at Rs. 219, where users will get unlimited calling, 1GB data per day, and 100 messages per day for 28 days. It includes access to Vodafone Play and subscription to ZEE5. The Rs. 249 plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS for 28 days.

The Rs. 299 plan is providing 2GB data every day, 100SMSes, and unlimited calling to all networks for one month. The Rs. 399 plan ships unlimited calling, 1.5GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 449 where customers get 2GB data for 56 days. The rest of the benefits are the same.

Airtel Rs. 249 And Rs. 448: Offers And Validity

Airtel is offering two plans under Rs. 450. The first plan is priced at Rs. 249 where the user gets unlimited Calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB days every day for 28 days. The other plan is priced at Rs. 448, which offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls to all networks, and 100 messages for 82 days. There is no doubt that both Jio and Airtel are good benefits with their prepaid plans but Vodafone has a huge list of prepaid plans under Rs. 450.

