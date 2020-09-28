Just In
Airtel Offering Best Video, Voice, Gaming, And Download Speed In India: OpenSignal
Despite the fact that Reliance Jio is leading the telecom industry in the country, it is still behind Airtel in terms of the offering quality, as per OpenSignal's new report. The report said that Airtel is leading in terms of video, voice experience, gaming, and download speed.
Besides, the London-based network analytics firm OpenSignal said that Vodafone-Idea used to provide the best upload speed during the May-July period. On the other hand, Reliance Jio used to offer the best 4G coverage in the same period.
The report highlighted that Airtel used to offer 10.4 download speed, while Vodafone-Idea provides to offer 10.1 Mbps, and Reliance Jio manages to offer only 6.9 Mbps speed in the May-July period. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea provides a 3.5 Mbps upload speed. "The combined operator's (Vi's) score is also 56.1 percent higher than that of Jio's and 4.3 times higher than that of BSNL's," OpenSignal said in a report.
Similarly, both Airtel and Reliance Jio managed to offer 2.8 Mbps and 2.3 Mbps upload speed, respectively. "In addition to Airtel winning the Video Experience award for the fourth time in a row - with a score of 57.6, 3.4 points (6.3 percent) ahead of second-placed Vi - our Airtel users were the only ones who enjoyed a Good Video Experience (55-65)," it added.
Airtel Adds 3.7 Million Users In June This Year
Meanwhile, TRAI data pointed out that Airtel added 3.7 million customers in June, while Reliance Jio lost 2.1 million users during the same month. Furthermore, the data of the telecom regulator highlighted that Airtel is now serving 311 million active customers, Reliance Jio is providing its services to 310 million users, and Vodafone-Idea has only 273 million customers. This clearly means Airtel is now leading the subscriber data in the country.
