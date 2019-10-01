Airtel Offering Double Talk Time With Its Rs. 65 Smart Recharge Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising its prepaid plans, Airtel is now offering double talk time benefits with its Rs. 65 Smart Recharge plan. This means users will get talk time of Rs. 130, reports TelecomTalk. These plans (Smart Recharge) from the company offer data and talk time benefits to the users.

According to the report, this plan includes 200MB of data and voice calls at 60 paise per minute for 28 days. However, this plan is currently available in circles like Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chattisgarh, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Airtel Rs. 34 Smart Recharge Plan

The first and most affordable plan is priced at Rs. 34. Under this plan, Airtel is providing 100MB data and a talk time of Rs. 25 for 28 days. This plan also offers outgoing calls at 2.5 paise per minute.

Airtel Rs.64 Smart Recharge Plan

Under this plan, the user will get 200MG data for 28 days. This plan also offers talk time of Rs. 54 and voice calls will be charged at Rs. 1 paise per minute.

Airtel Rs. 94 Smart Recharge Plan

The Rs. 94 plan offers 500MB data for 28 days. This plan also provides a talk time of Rs. 94 and outgoing calls on the same network will be charged at 30 paise per minute.

Airtel Rs. 144 Smart Recharge Plan

Under this plan, Airtel is offering 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data for 42 days. This plan is valid for 42 days and also ships a talk time of Rs. 144.

Airtel Rs. 244 Smart Recharge Plan

The Rs. 244 offers 2GB data for 84 days. This includes a talk time of Rs. 244 and voice calls will be charged at Rs. 30 paise on the same network.

Both Airtel and the Vodafone are taking a lot of measures to attract users like launching new plans at affordable prices. In fact, Vodafone has recently reduced the prices of minimum recharge options to Rs. 20 from Rs. 35. But providing double talk time at Rs. 60 is not going to help Airtel as the company is charging money for incoming calls. And there is no need for additional talk time if users are opting for unlimited combo plans.

