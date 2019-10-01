ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Offering Double Talk Time With Its Rs. 65 Smart Recharge Plan

    By
    |

    After revising its prepaid plans, Airtel is now offering double talk time benefits with its Rs. 65 Smart Recharge plan. This means users will get talk time of Rs. 130, reports TelecomTalk. These plans (Smart Recharge) from the company offer data and talk time benefits to the users.

    Airtel Offering Double Talk Time With Its Rs. 65 Smart Recharge Plan

     

    According to the report, this plan includes 200MB of data and voice calls at 60 paise per minute for 28 days. However, this plan is currently available in circles like Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chattisgarh, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

    Airtel Rs. 34 Smart Recharge Plan

    The first and most affordable plan is priced at Rs. 34. Under this plan, Airtel is providing 100MB data and a talk time of Rs. 25 for 28 days. This plan also offers outgoing calls at 2.5 paise per minute.

    Airtel Rs.64 Smart Recharge Plan

    Under this plan, the user will get 200MG data for 28 days. This plan also offers talk time of Rs. 54 and voice calls will be charged at Rs. 1 paise per minute.

    Airtel Rs. 94 Smart Recharge Plan

    The Rs. 94 plan offers 500MB data for 28 days. This plan also provides a talk time of Rs. 94 and outgoing calls on the same network will be charged at 30 paise per minute.

    Airtel Rs. 144 Smart Recharge Plan

    Under this plan, Airtel is offering 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data for 42 days. This plan is valid for 42 days and also ships a talk time of Rs. 144.

    Airtel Rs. 244 Smart Recharge Plan

    The Rs. 244 offers 2GB data for 84 days. This includes a talk time of Rs. 244 and voice calls will be charged at Rs. 30 paise on the same network.

     

    Both Airtel and the Vodafone are taking a lot of measures to attract users like launching new plans at affordable prices. In fact, Vodafone has recently reduced the prices of minimum recharge options to Rs. 20 from Rs. 35. But providing double talk time at Rs. 60 is not going to help Airtel as the company is charging money for incoming calls. And there is no need for additional talk time if users are opting for unlimited combo plans.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue