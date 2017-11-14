Airtel's special recharge offer now provides 300GB data and unlimited calls for 360 days

There is a stiff competition in the telecom market where carriers are introducing new offers and plans almost every day.

Against such backdrop, Bharti Airtel India's largest telecom operator is yet again introducing a new offer for its customers. The company is now offering 300GB of mobile data for 360 days at Rs. 3,999. Apart from the mobile data, under this recharge pack, Bharti Airtel is also offering unlimited local/STD calls as well as other benefits like outgoing calls in national roaming and free SMS with a daily limit of 100.

"Unlimited all Local+STD Calls(non-commercial use), outgoing in National Roaming & SMS Free (100 SMS/Day), 300GB data for 360 days. T&C," Bharti Airtel notes on its website.

Under a separate recharge pack, Airtel is also offering 125GB of mobile data for a validity period of 180 days. This recharge plan from Airtel is priced at Rs. 999, according to its website. Under this recharge pack, customers also get unlimited local/STD calls for non-commercial use as well as outgoing on national Roaming. Customers can also send free 100 SMSes daily.

There is also another Rs. 999 plan where Airtel is offering 60GB of data for a validity period of 90 days. Benefits under Airtel's Rs. 999 recharge plan also is the same as mentioned above.

In any case, telecom service providers seem to be busy in countering Reliance Jio by introducing new enticing offers for its customers. Airtel's new plan could also be helpful if users are looking to recharge their connection at one go instead of recharging every month or in 3 months. With this offer, users will be set for the whole year and they don't have to worry about recharging in between.