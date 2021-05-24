Airtel To Offer Better Coverage In Tamil Nadu And Karnataka; Deploys 5 MHz And 11.2 MHz Spectrum News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has deployed a 5 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in Tamil Nadu. The additional spectrum is expected to help Airtel to provide high-speed data in the circle. Notably, the development comes soon after Reliance Jio deployed extra spectrum in Karnataka and Telangana.

The additional spectrum will allow Airtel to offer an improved network along with data, better coverage in urban areas and cities. "The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase the footprint in villages as more people access high-speed data services," the telecom operator said.

Notably, Airtel managed to purchase blocks in the 900 MHz and the 1800 MHz airwaves in Tamil Nadu in the last spectrum auction. With this, Airtel holds airwaves in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100MHz, and 2300 MHz. The company said that it is well-positioned to fulfill the internet demand and its network is ready with the 5G technologies.

Apart from deploying additional spectrum in Tamil Nadu, Airtel announced that it has deployed carrier aggregation, 4G advanced, and Pre-5G Massive MIMO to provide high-speed coverage and data services. The telecom operator said that it has 2.7 crore users in Tamil Nadu. Its network is covering 98.4 percent of the circle.

Airtel Also Deploys Spectrum In Karnataka

In addition, the telecom operator also added an 11.2 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in Karnataka. The company also deployed software tools to increase the data speed in Karnataka.

After this, Airtel has largest the spectrum bank in Karnataka. The telecom operator said it has 68.8 MHz in the same circle. The company is holding spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands.

An additional spectrum is likely to help Airtel and Reliance Jio customers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This will allow both leading telecom operators to offer proper services in the circles.

Additional Spectrum Might Is Beneficial

It is worth mentioning that the data demand has been increased during the ongoing crisis, which is why both leading telecom operators are enhancing their spectrum portfolio in the circles.

We believe that an additional spectrum might allow Airtel and Jio to offer proper network and data services in the highly populated areas of Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

