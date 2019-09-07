BSNL Introduces Rs. 1,999 Broadband Plan With 33GB Data Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new broadband plan for its Bharat Fiber services. The company has launched a plan at Rs. 1,999, right after Reliance Jio launched its JioFiber services in India.

Here Are The Details:

Under this new plan, BSNL is offering 33GB daily data and unlimited calling benefits to all networks through its landline service, reports TelecomTalk.According to the report, the plan offers up to 100Mbps speed. However, the speed will reduce to 4Mbps once the given limit is over, which is still high from JioFiber 1Mbps speed. Besides, the company is not providing any subscription to OTT apps and benefit with this plan.

Meanwhile, the company has launched the Triple-Play services for its broadband customers, where internet and unlimited voice calling will be available on one connection. The services have been already launched in Andhra Pradesh circle and are expected launch in other parts of the country as well.

Our Take

Reliance Jio has finally announced its JioFiber services in India with aggressive prices and other benefits. The company has launched six plans in the country from starting from Rs. 699 to Rs. 8,499 . However, the company is also offering set-top box that allows you to access OTT apps on your smart TV. On the other hand, BSNL is not providing any such offers. So, there are chances that people will opt for the JioFiber connection instead of buying other plans.

