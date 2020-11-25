BSNL Offering 120GB Data For 40 Days: How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is known for providing pocket-friendly plans in the country, especially in the prepaid segment. Similarly, the telecom operator has introduced a new plan, where it is offering high-speed data along with calling benefits for the entire validity.

The newly launched plan is priced at Rs. 247 and it ships 250 minutes for local and national calling benefits. It includes 3GB data per day, but the speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps once it is exhausted. It ships 100 messages for the entire duration. This plan is available for 30 days; however, users can avail extended warranty as this is a promotional offer.

This is quite surprising as the state-run telecom operator is offering 120GB data under Rs. 250 plan, whereas other players are providing not more than 50GB data benefits. In that way, we are comparing the plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea that ship 3GB data.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Packs With 3GB Plan: Details

Let's start with the Reliance Jio plan, where it is offering unlimited calling on the same network, 1,000 minutes on the other network, 100 messages for 28 days. It also includes 3GB data per day for 28 days. Similarly, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea packs are valid for 28 days. These packs are also offering 3GB data per day, unlimited calling on all networks, and 100 messages for 28 days.

This clearly shows that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plan is ahead of all private players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi (Vodafone-Idea). So, you can choose that plan. However, the telecom operator is not offering 4G services in all locations, which is again the major drawback with the operator. Additionally, the company is likely to launch 4G services in Delhi and Mumbai in January 2021.

