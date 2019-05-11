BSNL Rs. 56 data STV offers 21GB data for 14 days News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu BSNL has launched a new data only STV for its subscribers.

Of late, the state-run telco BSNL has been making a lot of changes to its portfolio including new launches and revisions. It is clear that the company does not want to be left behind in the competition from its rivals. Eventually, it is coming up with several bundled and combo plans similar to the private telcos.

Recently, BSNL revised a slew of its plans and removed some of its portfolio to make it beneficial for subscribers. After revising the Rs. 198 prepaid plan, the telco has come up with a new STV priced at Rs. 56. And, it has also removed STV 46 from its portfolio.

BSNL STV 56

This new STV 56 will be effective from May 13 and will bundle 1.5GB data per day for its subscribers. Notably, it is valid for a period of 14 days, which translates to 21GB data throughout its validity for Rs. 56. As it is a data only STV, there will be no other benefits such as bundled SMS or voice calling minutes. It can be used with the existing voice calling plans to get both data and calling benefits.

As per TelecomTalk, this new STV is applicable only to users in Tamil Nadu and is not an open market plan. Users in this circle can subscribe to this STV with the self-care keyword STV DATA56. Alternatively, users can also recharge for the same from the web portal.

Withdraws STV 46

Besides launching the STV 56, the telco has withdrawn the STV 46. This plan used to offer 1GB data for free for its subscribers and charged them 5p/MB for the additional data usage. It had a validity of 2 days. Given the benefits of the new STV, it makes sense for the telco to have removed this one as it doesn't offer comparable benefits to subscribers.

Bumper Offer extended

Earlier this year, BSNL removed five prepaid recharge plans from its portfolio for several circles. Also, it extended the Bumper Offer that provides 2.21GB of additional data per day until June 30. Besides these, the company removed the Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 recharge plans from online portals a few days back.