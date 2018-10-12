Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Airtel offers Rs 2500 cashback on 4G smartphones

Airtel and Flipkart have announced benefits for customers purchasing smartphones during The Big Billion Days.

Airtel prepaid customers can enjoy additional benefits of up to Rs. 4500 on Flipkart exclusive smartphones.

Under this new partnership, Airtel is providing a cashback of Rs. 2500 to all its prepaid customers. The cashback will be credited to the customer's account in the form of 50 digital vouchers of Rs. 50 each.

These vouchers can be applied on the next 50 recharges (or within 50 months) on popular unlimited bundled packs of Rs. 199, Rs. 249 or Rs. 448. These bundled packs already offer great value with unlimited calling and generous bundles of data.

Customers will also receive a digital gift voucher worth Rs. 2000 from MakeMyTrip that can be availed for domestic flight and hotel bookings.

Vani Venkatesh, CMO, Bharti Airtel said, "As India's leading smartphone network, our endeavor is to enable more and more customers to upgrade to their favorite smartphone and enjoy an amazing experience on our network. We are delighted to partner with Flipkart for their flagship event and invite customers to make the most of this exciting offer."

In addition to that Airtel is offering 100 GB bonus data to customers purchasing smartphones under this offer. 10 GB additional data will be credited to the customer's account on the first 10 recharges (or 10 months whichever is earlier) of Rs. 199, Rs. 249 or Rs 448 unlimited bundled packs.

Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director - Smartphones at Flipkart said, "Flipkart focuses on ensuring a shopping experience for customers that is driven by a diverse selection and great offers. We are excited to partner with Airtel to offer our customers a little extra. The special Airtel telecom offer, on their favorite phone exclusively on Flipkart, is sure to delight."

To claim the offers, customers must log during The Big Billion Days on Flipkart by visiting www.flipkart.com or through the Flipkart app between 00:00 hours on October 10, 2018, to 23:59 hours on October 14, 2018, and purchase a Flipkart exclusive 4G handset and have an Airtel prepaid connection.