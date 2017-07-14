India is gearing for introduction of 5G: Manoj Sinha

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha today said that India is gearing for an introduction of 5G and could well lead global subscriptions to the next generation technology along with North America by 2022.

" We need to think of and prepare for an ecosystem where Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are mainstream, and connectivity is seamless, designed to improve the quality of e-governance and education, as well as to enable financial inclusion, smart cities, and an intelligent transportation system amongst other things and 5G will speed up the digital transformation in a number of industries, enabling new use cases in areas such as IoT, automation, transport and big data," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has already working to introduce 5G technology in India in fact DOT has recently asked the telecom regulator TRAI to suggest the starting price for 5G airwaves in the 3400 MHz to 3600 MHz bands.

He that with the increase in usage of Smartphones and an exponential increase in broadband usage, data is going to drive industry more and more rather than voice and therefore.

Sinha further said that Broadband is of vital importance to India, as indeed to all customers globally, to ensure digital connectivity as this is the stepping stone to higher productivity as is proven in many a developed economy.

It enhances commerce, improves banking facilities, improves administrative facilities and empowers the public as a whole. Broadband development is the cornerstone of Digital India and every Indian and remotest location will be empowered through the Digital India initiative.