Intel Partners With Reliance Jio For 5G Network Technology
Intel has announced that it will work with Reliance Jio to develop 5G network technology. Notably, Intel has invested $250 million in Reliance Jio platforms as both want to work on the 5G technology.
Intel said this time it is working with Reliance Jio for co-innovations in the 5G radio-access network (RAN). Besides, the chipmaker announced that 5G is likely to be massive.
"This is the fruit of that partnership," Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the data platforms group at Intel was quoted by Reuters."5G in India is going to be massive, and (Reliance Jio) are doing it in a non-legacy way," he added.
Why This Partnership Is Important for Intel
Reliance Jio is building 5G networks and rather than using gear makers like Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung, all telcos are moving towards software to operate network functions. This software also allows telcos to tap the standard computing equipment, which has been used in data centers.
Notably, Intel is losing market share in personal computing and core data centers. However, its networking chips are doing good as it manages to increase its business by 20 percent in 2020.
The report said that Intel's decision of investing in software comes a decade ago. This system is known as FlexRAN, where firms are allowed to write code of the 5G network.
In addition, Intel states that Cohere Technologies software might provide double utilization of the network via its Chip. This will help all carriers that are spending billions on purchasing spectrum rights.
Airtel And Tata Group Partnership
This development comes a day after Airtel joined hands with Tata Group for deploying Open-RAN-based 5G networks in the country. Airtel will deploy all solutions, which are developed by the Tata Group and the project is likely to start in January 2022.
Reliance Jio and Airtel have started 5G trials in the country, which is why telcos are looking for ways to join hands with domestic and foreign vendors. It is worth noting that telcos are looking for a cost-effective method to launch 5G services as this might allow them to provide affordable services in the country.
