MTNL Offering 2GB Data Per Day; Revises Five STV In Mumbai News oi-Priyanka Dua

MTNL is providing benefits to its users in Mumbai. The telecom operator has extended offers on its several 3G special tariff vouchers for 90 days. This promotional offer is valid until November 11th, 2021 and providing benefits with STV 196, STV 329, STV 399, Data STV 1298, and PV 1499.

MTNL Revised Special Tariff Vouchers In Mumbai

According to the company's Mumbai website, the STV 196 offers is priced at Rs. 196, where users will get 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 28 days. The STV 329 plan ships 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 45 days. The STV 329 pack will cost you Rs. 329.

The other special tariff voucher is priced at Rs. 399 offers 1GB of data for only 28 days. This STV includes unlimited free local & STD calls from home & national roaming and 100 messages per day for the same period.

The high-end data STV 1298 is providing 2GB of data per day for 365 days; however, to subscribe to this plan users have to send SMS 'SUB RCH1298' message to 444.

Then, the company has listed prepaid vouchers on its Mumbai website. The prepaid voucher will cost you Rs. 1,499 ships 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 365 days.

MTNL Video Calling Tariff Details

Meanwhile, the telecom operator listed plans for video calling. The company has listed five packs, which are priced are known MTNL Mumbai N/W, Other Local, STD(MTNL Delhi), STD(ROI), and ISD. These plans are known as SIM 10 + FTU 24, SIM 10+FTU 44 (Jodi Plan), SIM 10 + FTU 62 (Sakhi Plan), SIM10+ FTU 88 (Tikadi Plan), and SIM 10 + FTU 91.

Additionally, the company announced that these packs are quite affordable. But to access these plans users have to follow these steps. To make a video call users need to type the number and tap the video call option. But, BSNL said that users should have a video calling feature on their handset. Besides, the caller and receiver should have a 3G network to conduct a call.

It is important to note that MTNL is providing its services in only two circles, i.e. Delhi and Mumbai. But still, it is conducting 5G trials in Delhi, which means soon it might start providing services in the country. This is quite surprising as telecom operator is behind private telecom players as it is not providing 4G services in the country.

Best Mobiles in India