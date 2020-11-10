Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Offers Cheapest Tariffs Plans In the World News oi-Priyanka Dua

To increase their revenue per user, telecom players have increased their tariffs prices, which are the cheapest monthly plans for a 4G smartphone. These plans offer 1000 minutes for calling, 10GB data, and 10 Mbps speed, as per a new report by Rewheel Research.

According to a report, Jio 4G plans are the most affordable packs that ship 100 minutes for calling, 1-gigabyte data, and 1 Mbit speed. However, it said that countries like Canada and Greece were only the countries that are offering plans at a high price.

Tariff Prices In Other Countries Are Costlier Than Reliance Jio And Other Operators

The firm pointed out that Telus Canada operator is offering the most expensive plans in Canada. The report reveals that the company's plans are 16 times expensive than

Reliance Jio packs. Similarly, there is another company in Canada called Rogers Canada and its plans are 17 times costlier than Reliance Jio. "Jio India was the operator in 2H2020 with the lowest monthly price for a 4G or 5G mobile broadband plan that included at least 100 gigabytes and 50 Mbit/s peak speed," the report added.

This development comes soon after Vi (Vodafone-Idea), Reliance Jio, and Airtel is planning to increase tariffs again in the coming days, especially, India's third-largest telecom operator as it is under deep financial crisis.

"The industry still grapples with elevated debt levels and weak debt coverage metrics, the last fiscal has witnessed some respite in terms of steady ARPU improvement driven mainly by the tariff hikes implemented in December 2019," ICRA, said.

Notably, all telecom companies are also revising tariffs plans to offer more benefits to users. However, it seems that the postpaid segment is emerging as a new battleground as Jio has recently launched five plans.

